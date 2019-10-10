Georgetown County deputies capture man wanted in connection to death in Connecticut

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who has been on the run since July has been captured in Georgetown County, authorities said.
Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested 53-year-old William Moultrie on five charges that were filed by Hamden, Connecticut Police Department after an incident that resulted in death on July 1.
Moultrie is charged with evading responsibility (death), second-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a police officer, falsely reporting an incident and tampering with evidence.
He is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center, pending extradition.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.