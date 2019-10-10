Florence mayor will not seek re-election

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela will not seek a fourth term in 2020.
That was the announcement Wukela made Thursday during his annual address at the Florence Center. He has served in that capacity since his first election in 2008.
"The decision is not born of a loss of my devotion to the City and its future interest; nor by a lack of gratitude for your many kindnesses,” Wukela said in his speech. “But l am hopeful that my choice is compatible with both devotion and gratitude."
Filing for the office of Florence mayor opens in March 2020. A primary will be held in June, followed by a general election in November 2020.
