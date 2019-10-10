FIRST ALERT: Temperatures struggle to reach 80°, fall-like weather continues

The fall-like weather will continue for the weekend. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s from Friday to Sunday. A few more clouds will be in the area on Sunday as an approaching cold front brings cloud cover and rain chances to our northwest. Our chances for rain will hold off into the start of next week, where the cold front looks to bring scattered chances for Monday-Wednesday. Even then, southerly winds will keep temperatures warm with readings in the 80s to start the new work week.