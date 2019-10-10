FIRST ALERT: Temperatures struggle to reach 80°, fall-like weather continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool morning with temperatures in the mid-upper 50s in the Pee Dee. In the Grand Strand, those temperatures are slightly warmer due to the cloud cover still lingering around the beaches. While today is the coolest start this week, we will look at even cooler temperatures for Friday morning.
Highs today will struggle to reach 80°. If you’re in the Grand Strand, it’ll be tough to even reach the upper 70s. Highs in Myrtle Beach will reach the mid 70s with the upper 70s in the Pee Dee. Expect sunshine to fully return by this afternoon, giving way to cooler temperatures later this evening and into Friday morning.
The fall-like weather will continue for the weekend. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s from Friday to Sunday. A few more clouds will be in the area on Sunday as an approaching cold front brings cloud cover and rain chances to our northwest. Our chances for rain will hold off into the start of next week, where the cold front looks to bring scattered chances for Monday-Wednesday. Even then, southerly winds will keep temperatures warm with readings in the 80s to start the new work week.
