Fall-like weather continues this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beautiful weather continues through the weekend as temperatures slowly climb.
Dry air will continue to allow for cooler mornings with more 50s expected both Friday and Saturday morning. Mostly sunny skies prevail with afternoon highs returning to the lower 80s through Sunday afternoon. A few more clouds arrive late in the weekend but rain chances remain very low.
A cold front will make it’s way into the Carolinas early next week and stall out for a couple of days. That will bring the rain chances back into the forecast with scattered showers and storms both Monday and Tuesday. Much needed rainfall is expected with most of the area seeing around 1″ of rain.
The rain will exit by mid-week with our next round of cooler weather moving in. Expect to see another drop in temperatures by the end of next week.
