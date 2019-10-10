Document outlines possible uses for former Freestyle Music Park site

By WMBF News Staff | October 10, 2019 at 4:23 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 5:23 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New documents show the steps being taken to bring new life back to the former Freestyle Music Park.

WMBF News started investigating after a “Notice: Rezoning Public Hearing” sign was seen next to the site off George Bishop Parkway.

Former Myrtle Beach mayor and owner of FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC, John Rhodes, bought the 125-acre property in 2018 after two theme parks on the site failed.

Horry County received a rezoning application that requests an update to the Planned Development District and allow for additional uses for a portion of the site.

Currently, the 125-acre site is only zoned for theme park use.

Documents show FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC is requesting that the following be considered allowable uses for the site:

  1. ALL uses currently allowed in the approved PDD;
  2. All uses allowed in Horry County’s Light Industrial (LI) District;
  3. All commercial retail and wholesale uses;
  4. Brewery, distillery and winery;
  5. Indoor and outdoor storage including climate-controlled storage;
  6. Office uses;
  7. Government offices and services;
  8. Public utilities;
  9. Transportation and distribution services;
  10. Light manufacturing and assemblage;
  11. Construction and manufacturing services;
  12. Assembly and worship;
  13. Automotive distribution, maintenance and vehicle storage;
  14. Warehousing;
  15. Commercial indoor recreation;
  16. Automotive/RV/Boat/Surplus storage;
  17. Business storage;
  18. Cold Storage;
  19. Mini storage;
  20. Indoor aquaculture;
  21. Indoor agriculture;
  22. Landscape/Nursey retail and wholesale;
  23. Parking (Indoor/Outdoor);
  24. Convenience Store;
  25. Apartments, townhomes, duplexes and other multifamily housing;
  26. Recreational Vehicle accommodations;
  27. Single-family attached, semi-detached and detached;
  28. Commercial and/or residential in common;
  29. Produce, fruit, dairy and juice processing, bottling, and distribution;
  30. Furniture and home goods warehousing, distribution, sales and manufacturing;
  31. Any combination of the above uses.

The possible uses will be presented during a planning and zoning workshop on November 7, where leaders will decide which uses the old Freestyle Music Park can be redeveloped into.

