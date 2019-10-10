Document outlines possible uses for former Freestyle Music Park site

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New documents show the steps being taken to bring new life back to the former Freestyle Music Park.
WMBF News started investigating after a “Notice: Rezoning Public Hearing” sign was seen next to the site off George Bishop Parkway.
Former Myrtle Beach mayor and owner of FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC, John Rhodes, bought the 125-acre property in 2018 after two theme parks on the site failed.
Horry County received a rezoning application that requests an update to the Planned Development District and allow for additional uses for a portion of the site.
Currently, the 125-acre site is only zoned for theme park use.
Documents show FTPP Bishop Parkway LLC is requesting that the following be considered allowable uses for the site:
- ALL uses currently allowed in the approved PDD;
- All uses allowed in Horry County’s Light Industrial (LI) District;
- All commercial retail and wholesale uses;
- Brewery, distillery and winery;
- Indoor and outdoor storage including climate-controlled storage;
- Office uses;
- Government offices and services;
- Public utilities;
- Transportation and distribution services;
- Light manufacturing and assemblage;
- Construction and manufacturing services;
- Assembly and worship;
- Automotive distribution, maintenance and vehicle storage;
- Warehousing;
- Commercial indoor recreation;
- Automotive/RV/Boat/Surplus storage;
- Business storage;
- Cold Storage;
- Mini storage;
- Indoor aquaculture;
- Indoor agriculture;
- Landscape/Nursey retail and wholesale;
- Parking (Indoor/Outdoor);
- Convenience Store;
- Apartments, townhomes, duplexes and other multifamily housing;
- Recreational Vehicle accommodations;
- Single-family attached, semi-detached and detached;
- Commercial and/or residential in common;
- Produce, fruit, dairy and juice processing, bottling, and distribution;
- Furniture and home goods warehousing, distribution, sales and manufacturing;
- Any combination of the above uses.
The possible uses will be presented during a planning and zoning workshop on November 7, where leaders will decide which uses the old Freestyle Music Park can be redeveloped into.
