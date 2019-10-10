Deputies investigate possible human remains found in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s office is investigating possible human remains that were found on Thursday.
Sheriff Billy Barnes said they were discovered by deer hunters on West Old Number 4 Highway just off Highway 52.
Barnes said the possible remains appear to have been in the area for a while.
He said the remains are being processed and will be sent to Charleston on Friday for an autopsy and to help with the identification.
WMBF News will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.