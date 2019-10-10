Crews replacing power poles on Socastee Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers on Socastee Boulevard this week have noticed utility crews hard at work replacing power poles.
According to Santee Cooper spokesperson Tracy Vreeland, the company is putting in a new substation for Horry Electric.
As part of that work, Santee Cooper’s crews replaced some of their wooden pole distribution lines on Socastee Boulevard with transmission lines held by metal poles to carry more power to the substation, Vreeland said.
She added that Horry Electric crews will have to come in and add some of their own wooden poles for distribution lines to serve their customers.
