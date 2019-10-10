Construction on new Darlington County Courthouse set to start next year

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The planning for a new Darlington County Courthouse continues to move forward.
A proposal was approved earlier this week, and both an architect and engineer have been selected to work on the plans.
The new building will have enough space for four courtrooms, as well as separate entrances for prisoners and the public.
The courthouse will be located on North Main Street in Darlington, between the old county library and the historic building.
County leaders said the project is expected to cost around $14 million and construction is expected to start within the next year.
