Good evening Scotland High School parents, guardians, students, and staff, This is your principal, Dr. Larry Obeda, calling with an important message. Late this afternoon, an adult male’s body was discovered in a car on the campus of the high school. While law enforcement is still investigating, we can confirm that the deceased was not a student nor staff member, there were no signs of foul play, there was no danger to students nor staff, and the vehicle will be removed from campus before classes resume in the morning. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me. Thank you and have a good evening.

Source: Scotland County Schools