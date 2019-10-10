Affidavit: Shots fired call leads to discovery of explosives inside SUV

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police officers made a scary discovery after a high-speed chase in Horry County, according to federal court documents.
Horry County police responded to a shots fired call on September 25 in the area of Redenbo Drive and Cedar Branch Road in the Loris area.
Officer said when they approached a dark Chevrolet Tahoe, the SUV drove off at a high-rate of speed, which turned into a chase. It ended in the area of Elbow and Freemont roads in Longs and both men inside the SUV tried to run away, the affidavit states.
According to court documents, the driver, Zachary Jordan, was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Officers found the passenger, Nakeem Jenerette, a short distance away and when they approached him he shouted, “Please don’t shoot me, but I have a gun,” the affidavit says.
Police said they found a firearm wrapped in a t-shirt and several expended rounds were located in the t-shirt. They said they also found 28 individual bags of suspected crack cocaine on him.
The affidavit states the vehicle was inventoried and towed away per Horry County Police Department policy and that’s when six explosive devices were found inside the vehicle, five of them were in the trunk.
“One particular commercial explosive mortar was located in the passenger area of the vehicle. The item had been wrapped in electrical duct tape and appeared to be a pipe bomb,” the court documents state.
HCPD bomb technicians were able to secure the items.
Jenerette was arrested and faces federal charges possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Jordan was also taken into custody and charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension and failure to stop for a blue light.
So far, no one faces charges in connection to the bomb discovery.
