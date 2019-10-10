Affidavit: Bricks of cocaine delivered to Myrtle Beach home; 2 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A federal grand jury indicted two men on Tuesday on drug charges after they were accused of distributing and possessing kilos of cocaine out of a Myrtle Beach home.
Tyrone Clary face charges of drug distribution conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Barrett Hanner is charged with drug distribution conspiracy and attempt to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
An affidavit from the Drug Enforcement Administration shows it all started with a traffic stop on Sept. 11, 2019.
A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper stopped Clary for a moving violation on I-20 in Lexington County, according to the affidavit.
“Clary was asked and gave consent to search the vehicle which led to the seizure of two compressed, brick like objects wrapped in black tape,” the affidavit states.
Court documents show the substance tested positive for cocaine.
The affidavit shows that Clary admitted that he was taking the cocaine to a home on Manor Circle in Myrtle Beach, where he was meeting Hanner.
“Clary admitted he made three previous trips where he transported cocaine to Hanner over the past 1-2 months, with each being delivered to Hanner at 230 Manor Circle, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” the affidavit said. “Clary stated the total weight of the first three previous deliveries to Hanner was approximately two kilograms.”
Agents said they put together a plan to conduct a controlled delivery where they put a wire on Clary and the two kilograms of cocaine were placed back under the rear of the driver’s seat, where it was originally hiding.
Clary received a call from Hanner where Clary told him he was close to the home and to bring out a screwdriver in order to remove the cocaine from the vehicle, the court document state.
The affidavit went on to say that when Hanner met Clary in the driveway and attempted to remove the cocaine from the vehicle, DEA agents immediately arrested Hanner and took him into custody. They also seized a screwdriver from his pocket, according to court documents.
