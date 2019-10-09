Two arrested, charged in deadly Timmonsville shooting

L-R: Keyon Cortez Jones and Jivon Devell Smith (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | October 9, 2019 at 6:49 AM EDT - Updated October 9 at 6:57 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting last week in Timmonsville.

Online records show Keyon Cortez Jones, 32, and Jivon Devell Smith, 32, are charged with murder. Both suspects were booked in the Florence County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Jones and Smith are charged in the death of 28-year-old Tirrell Williams, who was shot and killed at a home on Colonial Drive on Oct. 4.

