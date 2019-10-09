This is Carolina: ‘River rat’ prompts conservation efforts through riverside campsites

“Francis Marion, the Swampfox, during the Revolutionary War, he spent a little under a year in this area hitting the British with guerrilla warfare tactics and then running back into the swamps, and this river leads into those swamps that he was hiding out at,” Beaumier said. “There are just tons of stories. In the Johnsonville area there are a bunch of great, huge, hollow cypress trees, and you can kind of picture that’s a typical spot that they would hide their ammunition inside the trunks of trees. So it’s easy to imagine them being there,” she continued with a smile.