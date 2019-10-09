5 South Carolina cities make best and worst list for police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A recent study published by security.org focused on the best and worst cities for police officers in the country. Five South Carolina cities made the list.
According to the study, more than 800,000 people are employed as police officers in the country and the average police officer makes more money than the average worker among all occupations. Thus, the attractiveness of a city is very important for an officer who is beginning or continuing their career.
The rankings analyzed income, safety, employment and cost of living in 300 cities.
Sumter ranked ninth as the worst city in the country for quality of life for police officers and ranked sixth for the lowest median income in the country with $35,410.
Florence ranked seventh with $35,770 concerning median annual income for police officers.
Concerning total police officer employment, Sumter made the list again coming in second for the lowest amount of job availability for police officers. If police officers are basing their job search on cost of living, Sumter may be an ideal city. It placed ninth on the low end for this category with $814 being its median monthly rent.
Charleston and Hilton Head made appearances in this report regarding median monthly rent as a percentage of police officers’ median monthly income, both on the higher end of the list.
Hilton head placed third with 45.3 % and Charleston placed fifth with 43.9 %.
Columbia placed 17th on the high end concerning police officer employment per 1,000 jobs.
According to the report, law enforcement remains third concerning approval ratings despite the percentage of people viewing police as favorable falling 7% since 2017.
To read the full report click here.
