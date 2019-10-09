Shootout in Myrtle Beach leads to 2 attempted murder arrests

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Arrests warrants provided new details on a shooting in Myrtle Beach that led to two arrests.
Akylee Weaver and Micah Vereen both face attempted murder charges after a shooting on September 11 along Grey Street.
Officers were called to the area for a shots fired report.
During the investigation, officers learned that Weaver and Vereen got into a fight and then started shooting at each other, according to arrest warrants.
Neither the arrest warrants or incident report indicates if anyone was hurt in the shooting.
