$1,000 reward offered for info on man wanted in hit-and-run that killed NC mother

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused in a deadly hit-and-run in Caldwell County Monday night is still being sought by law enforcement, and a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.
Lenoir police say 25-year-old Marriah Kelly Warren was traveling on Fairview Drive near Harper Avenue when 36-year-old Kenneth Avery Davis smashed into her. Warren was taken to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and pronounced dead. The wreck happened around 6:45 p.m.
Police say Davis ran off before emergency crews arrived. A passenger in Davis’ vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
Officials asked for the public’s help finding Davis. Just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies said they had apprehended Davis but later said that it was not him and that he was still being sought.
Warren’s family spoke to WBTV Tuesday and said they’re still in shock and want the suspect caught immediately.
Warren’s long-time boyfriend and father of her child said what happened is “Just not fair.” He described Warren as “A good mother,” and says the toughest part is talking with his 3-year-old daughter about it.
“She is starting to come to grips that mommy is not coming home,” he said. “She cried for a long time.”
Warren’s aunt, Cindy Coffin, says the suspect in the case needs to turn himself in. She had a message for him.
“If you have any heart at all, you need to man up and pay the price for what you did.”
Investigators say they are following leads and hope the public will continue to call with any information they might have.
Anyone with who sees Davis, has information on his whereabouts or has further information about the crash should call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.