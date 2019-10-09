Report: Woman placed 9-year-old girl in headlock, dragged down stairs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 9-year-old child was placed in a headlock and dragged down the stairs, according to a Horry County police report.
Officers were called to a home last week on Duckweek Drive in the Little River area for a family disturbance. When police arrived, they made contact with the 911 caller and the victim. During that time the victim stepped behind the officer for safety, according to the police report.
The victim told police that she had been placed in a headlock in the bathroom by the suspect and then was dragged down the stairs.
“She got free and ran outside where she was tackled in the yard by the subject and held down on the ground,” according to the police report.
A witness also told officers she saw what happened and confirmed the story told by the victim.
Police arrested 37-year-old Angel Coffin and charged her with cruelty to children. She is out of jail on a $500 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.