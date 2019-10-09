Police make arrest in 2017 kidnapping, robbery case in Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars after police said he was involved in a kidnapping and robbery back in December 2017.
Officers were called to a home on Fairway Drive in the Little River area for a burglary.
The victim told police he got out of the shower when he was hit in the head and knocked out. He said whenever he came to, he was tied to a chair in his living room, according to the police report.
The police report went on to say that two men came into the victim’s home and waved the victim’s gun in his face and took his phone before leaving the scene.
The victim said he was able to free himself and then ran to a neighbor’s home.
When police arrived, they were able to track the victim’s phone on the side of the road.
An investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Corey Burke on Tuesday. He is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.
He is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.
