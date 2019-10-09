Police discover body in ditch near Lumberton High School

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a ditch.
Police were alerted just before noon on Wednesday to a possible body found in a ditch drainage tile on Fayetteville Road, near an Aldi’s and Lumberton High School.
Officers and investigators found a man lying face down in some water in a ditch.
The body was removed and transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.
The man has not been identified.
If anyone has information about the incident, they should contact Detective Paula McMillan or Evan Whitley at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
