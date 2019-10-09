Myrtle Beach man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man is in custody after he was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
Christopher Powell, 31, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11.
A person close to the little girl called officers to report the suspected crime that allegedly happened between Aug. 1, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2018.
“The complainant stated as time went on the victim had not changed her story and kept bringing it up to the complainant,” the police report states.
According to the report, the victim told officers that she had finished taking a shower when the suspect threw her on the bed and sexually assaulted her. The victim said when another person came back home, the suspect told her not to tell anybody.
Powell is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and no bail has been set.
