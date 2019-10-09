1 killed in crash after being trapped inside car in Loris area, troopers say

1 killed in crash after being trapped inside car in Loris area, troopers say
(Source: Jamal Smalls)
By WMBF News Staff | October 8, 2019 at 11:31 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 11:32 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in the Loris area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the wreck around 10:21 p.m. Tuesday on Cox Road near the intersection of West Dogwood Road.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said a Ford Mustang was going westbound on Cox Road when the driver disregarded a stop sign, ran off the roadway, hit a street sign and then ran into a culvert.

The driver of the Mustang died at the scene after being entrapped in the vehicle.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.