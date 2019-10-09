Horry County looks into privatizing recreation centers to avoid closures

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County recreation centers and programs could soon be run by private companies.
This comes as the county’s park and recreation budget creeps deeper into the red.
Leaders are considering privatizing the centers in order to help keep them afloat and also to build centers in the western portion of the county.
During a meeting on Tuesday morning, leaders said it could be a way to avoid increasing taxes.
They plan to hold a workshop before the end of the year and hope to issue requests for proposals from potential companies early next year.
County leaders anticipated a $400,000 deficit in recreation funding at the end of last fiscal year.
“Funding will have to be found somewhere, somehow, because we can’t keep pouring a million dollars a year into things that we don’t have that funding to sustain it, so there’s going to have to be an alternate plan somewhere, somehow put in place,” said Horry County councilman Al Allen.
Leaders also discussed allowing vendors to sell bulk ice at some locations to generate additional revenue.
