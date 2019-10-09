Homeowners voice concerns over development as South Strand golf course sets to close

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Homeowners in one Horry County community said they’re fighting against what they call “irresponsible development.”
The group, Coalition for Responsible Development, started in December after hearing about planned development on the Indian Wells Golf Course. The golf course is scheduled to close by the end of the year.
For months, there has been a battle on whether to allow developers to build houses on top of the golf course.
The group met Tuesday morning to discuss their concerns. One issue is that the developer wants to change the elevation of the development which would push rainwater into surrounding communities.
The Coalition for Responsible Development stresses it’s not necessarily against building more homes, but members want to ensure it’s done without putting surrounding communities at risk.
Coalition member Kathy Jellison has been leading the fight to make sure what is put on the golf course is right for the community.
“It’s frightening to me. In 2040, many of us probably won’t be here, but our children and grandchildren will. We want a better life for them too down here,” Jellison said.
The group plans to meet with Horry County councilman Tyler Servant on Friday.
The coalition said members will continue to bring up their concerns during county council meetings and planning and zoning public hearings.
