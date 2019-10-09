FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weather continues into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool mornings continue this week as the Fall-like weather lingers.
The clouds begin to thin overnight as sunnier skies return to end the work week. We’ll start Thursday and Friday morning off around 60° along the coast, middle 50s around Florence. With the sunny skies, afternoon temperatures will turn a bit warmer. We’ll climb into the upper 70s each afternoon.
Beautiful Fall-like weather setting up for the weekend. A few more clouds arrive into Sunday but rain chances look low this weekend. We’ll slowly warm things up with lower 80s expected by Sunday afternoon.
The warming trend continues into early next week as southerly winds take hold. That will elevate the afternoon highs into the middle 80s with milder mornings through mid-week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.