First Alert: Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front that moved through the area on Tuesday has left a strong northerly wind behind it and some cooler temperatures for the next several days here in the Carolinas. As you are waking up this morning, temperatures range from the lower 60s to mid 60s depending on your location. Mostly cloudy skies are still around this morning but the cloud cover will start to diminish as we head throughout the day.
Highs today will reach the upper 70s in Myrtle Beach and the upper 70s to lower 80s in Florence. Clearing skies in the Pee Dee should allow for most locations to make a run at 80°.
With clearing skies later today, we will see cooler nights and the next few mornings will be the coolest air you can find in a week. Lows overnight will reach the mid-upper 50s in the Pee Dee and the lower 60s on the beaches. Highs for both Thursday and Friday will remain cool with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
As we look ahead toward the weekend, a bit of a warm up will try to arrive. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s look to be the main story for Saturday. We will see a little bit more cloud cover in the area on Sunday but the rain chances are still at 0% for the second half of the weekend. We are keeping our eyes on a frontal system early next week. For now, we will focus on the next few days.
