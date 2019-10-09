First Alert: Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons continue

As we look ahead toward the weekend, a bit of a warm up will try to arrive. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s look to be the main story for Saturday. We will see a little bit more cloud cover in the area on Sunday but the rain chances are still at 0% for the second half of the weekend. We are keeping our eyes on a frontal system early next week. For now, we will focus on the next few days.