Developers to bring new life, major changes to Inlet Square Mall

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A redevelopment project is expected bring major changes to Inlet Square Mall, which mostly sits vacant.
“There’s been a lot of empty stores here and it can’t hurt because the area is growing,” Murrells Inlet resident Glenn Foridel said.
For the past two years, Foridel has gone to Planet Fitness in the mall almost every single day. He said he’s even had friends try to open stores in the mall but only a select few like, the gym, have been able to keep their doors open.
That may change soon. The property is under contract for a planned redevelopment and the developer, Philip Wilson, said they plan to demolish 70% to 80% of the mall.
He said they plan to create an open-air type of mall similar to Coastal North in North Myrtle Beach.
Wilson said there won’t be any condos in the redevelopment plans. He said the plan is to develop places like shops, entertainment spaces and restaurants.
James Varcadipane has lived in Murrells Inlet for 13 years and said this will be beneficial for more than just residents.
“This is something that the locals can definitely enjoy and so can the tourists," Varcadipane said. "So would it be a good thing, yes, but would there be negatives of course.”
Some of those negatives could be an increase in traffic or crime. But Foridel said that traffic issues are inevitable.
“That’s another problem but you can’t have it all," he said. "You’re in Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, you’re gonna get traffic .”
