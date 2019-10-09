Deputies discover 40 grams of meth inside sock during traffic stop

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people who were recently released from jail, after being arrested on drug charges, are back behind bars.
Robert Ham, 35, and April Herring, 32, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Investigators said Ham and Herring were inside a vehicle that deputies stopped Tuesday afternoon along Timmonsville Highway for a traffic violation.
Deputies received consent to search the vehicle and that’s when they found 40 grams of meth inside a sock along with plastic baggies, a weight scale and money.
Ham and Herring were taken into custody.
Back on September 11, a lengthy investigation led authorities to serve a warrant on a home on Jones Street where they seized meth, crack cocaine, marijuana and a gun.
Ham and Herring were also arrested in that case.
Ham was just released from jail on September 20 on a $117,000 bond for charges related to the distribution of meth and other drugs. Herring was released from jail on September 26 on a $53,000 bond for similar charges.
