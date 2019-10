At 7:45 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews from Stations 2 (Little River) and 18 (Stephens Crossroads) were dispatched by Horry County 911 to a retaining pond near Switchgrass Loop for a call of a submerged vehicle. After verifying no one was in the vehicle, a member of our Dive Team hooked a line to the back of the vehicle so it could be towed out. Thanks to South Carolina Department of Public Safety for assistance on this. #HCFR #TeamHorry