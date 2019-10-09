Authorities searching for missing 85-year-old SC man

Gershon Carmel (Source: SLED)
By Patrick Phillips | October 9, 2019 at 3:08 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 3:28 PM

YORK, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is urging people to be on the lookout for a missing man who may be in danger.

Gershon Carmel was last seen Wednesday morning at approximately 8 a.m. leaving the area of Barron Park Drive in York, South Carolina, SLED says.

He is believed to be driving a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra with South Carolina license tag MUV321.

Carmel is 5-foot-4, weighs 190 pounds, has white hair and wears glasses.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the York Police Department at 803-684-4141.

