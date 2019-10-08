‘Worst nightmare’: Horry County 2-year-old suffers copperhead snake bite

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A parent’s fear came true for one family and now, they’re ready to tell their story to keep it from happening to someone else’s child.
Two-year-old Atlas Johnson was walking in his front yard last Wednesday with his parents when he was bitten by a copperhead snake.
In the pictures below, you can see what Atlas’ leg looked like Thursday night after being admitted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
This next photo was taken by WMBF News reporter Casey Watson Monday afternoon, you can see the swelling and discoloration is still very evident.
But, this isn’t slowing him down. After spending several days in the hospital, Atlas was running around and pointing out airplanes Monday afternoon, while his parents watched, not letting him out of their sight, happy that he’s alive.
“His dad had just come off of the concrete so he had already walked passed the snake. Whenever Atlas stepped off, that’s when it got him. He started screaming very loud and when I picked him up and looked at his foot there were two puncture marks. It was pretty obvious it was a snake bite,” Gibson said walking us through what she said was the scariest moment of her life.
His mother said she hopes what happened to them will serve as a lesson for others.
WMBF News reporter Casey Watson will have the full story and what that lesson is tonight on WMBF News at 11.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.