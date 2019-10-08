UPDATE: Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on U.S. 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Marion County.
According to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson, the victim has been identified as is Michael Puckett, 73, of North Carolina.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the motorcycle was driving northbound on U.S. 501 and was hit by an SUV pulling out of the Sparky’s Convenience store parking lot.
The driver of the SUV has been charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.
