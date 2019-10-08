Surfside Beach continues to rebuild three years after Hurricane Matthew

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been exactly three years since Hurricane Matthew slammed the South Carolina coastline, but its damage still lingers.
Surfside Beach is one of several communities that was hit hard by the storm.
For many people, like Scotty’s Beach Bar manager Jeff Fedak, it was hard to predict the destruction Hurricane Matthew would leave behind.
“You don’t really know what it’s going to be like until it’s there," Fedak said.
The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late in the morning of Oct. 8, 2016, damaging much of what was in its path.
“We had some leaks, some windows pop open, and we had a bit of the roof got damaged, but you know, nothing compared to the pier next door," said Fedak.
The Surfside Beach Pier was destroyed by Matthew after the storm surge ripped apart half of the town’s iconic landmark.
“You know, I think the biggest impact that hurricane had on the town of Surfside Beach was the loss of the pier," said Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs.
Now three years later, the pier still remains closed. But plans to rebuild a new one are getting closer to reality. Town officials said the project will go out to bid next month, with hopes of construction beginning in January.
“Everybody has been anxious to get the pier, I’ve heard from numerous people, ‘When are we going to get started?'" said Childs.
The new pier will be made of concrete and raised up 10 feet higher to prevent damage from any future storms. Many are simply looking forward to having the pier reopen once again.
“It’s sad that it takes so long to get something fixed," said Fedak.
