Study ranks Myrtle Beach as 9th Best Small American City

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s attractions, international airport and southern hospitality helped it to land a top 10 spot on the Best Small American City list.
Resonance Consultancy, a group of advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, released its annual America’s Best Cities Report, which ranks Large American Cities and Small American Cities.
The study ranked Myrtle Beach as the 9th Best Small American City.
Myrtle Beach scored high in three of the six categories. Those categories are “Product” which looks at attractions and infrastructure, “Connectivity, which is fueled by the efforts of the Myrtle Beach International Airport and “Promotion,” because Myrtle Beach ranks second in Facebook check-ins.
And of course, who doesn’t love being at the beach?
“It’s no surprise to us that Myrtle Beach is once again on the top-ten list of America’s Best Small Cities,” said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our 60 miles of beautiful coastline attracts many visitors here for the first time, and our southern hospitality, wealth of entertainment and dining options and great climate bring many back here to live, work and play.”
Honolulu, Hawaii got the number one spot on the Best Small American City list.
