Police: Two injured dogs seized from Socastee apartment complex after fighting over food

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two dogs were seized from a Socastee apartment complex on Sunday after police say they were injured fighting over food.
At around 11 a.m., officers responded to the Cape Landing apartments for a call of dogs fighting inside an apartment, according to an Horry County police report.
Police say two pit bulls with multiple bite and puncture wounds were found outside the apartment upon arrival.
According to the report, several residents told officers the dogs’ owner has been out of town for about two days. When someone went to the apartment to feed the dogs, they reportedly began fighting over the food.
Police say animal control responded to transport the dogs for medical treatment.
