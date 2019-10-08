North Myrtle Beach expands surfing opportunities

“Basically, the biggest thing is a lot of the surfing areas along the coast have done this,” said councilor J.O. Baldwin, who’s also a surfer. “They don’t have surf zones, per se, and the main reason is for safety reasons. If you have surfers designated in one area and it’s the one area they can surf, and you have swimmers swimming in that area, the surfers can’t really get out of the way of the swimmers.”