Myrtle Beach lifts moratorium on new drinking establishments in downtown area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach leaders have rescinded a moratorium on new nightclubs, bars, and other drinking establishments in the downtown area now known as the arts and innovation district.
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting. At issue was the city’s moratorium that was imposed in December 2015 following a number of “significant criminal activities” in the area, which was previously referred to as the Superblock.
According to that 2015 ordinance, drinking establishments in the area negatively affected public safety, health and welfare as well as business diversity.
The ordinance passed Tuesday reflects that “the Planning Commission has fulfilled City Council’s request to study such uses in the area now known as the Arts and Innovation District, and that, pursuant to that study, zoning regulations have now been adopted for that area.”
Passage of the ordinance comes as the city council was also set to vote Tuesday on the sale of a two-story building in the arts and innovation district.
Grand Strand Brewing Company plans to open a new microbrewery on the first floor. Currently, it is set to be operational by summer 2020.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.