Jamie Lee Curtis announces arrival in Wilmington for ‘Halloween Kills’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jamie Lee Curtis arrived in Wilmington to film the latest installment of the Halloween movie franchise, Halloween Kills.
The actress posted a picture from the set, with the caption, “NEVER SAY DIE! First day back in the battle for my life!”
Film crews began work on the project last month.
In July, a spokeswoman for Blumhouse Productions confirmed that both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends would be filmed in the Port City.
The two movies are direct sequels to last year’s Halloween, which itself is a sequel to the iconic 1978 horror film by the same name. The new trilogy ignores the previous nine films and rebooted the franchise.
On Monday and Tuesday, crews filmed scenes in downtown Wilmington, along N. Front St. and at the corner of Walnut St. and Water St.
