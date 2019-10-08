First Alert: Stray shower chance today, cooler air sticking around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies and a few showers will remain possible throughout today as the cold front swings through the Carolinas. If you are looking for a day filled with sunshine, you will have to give it another couple of days. Until then, it’s cloudy and cool with highs today in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
The cold front impacting us today will be rather weak and will only bring a small temperature drop for the middle and end of the week. That drop will keep our highs similar to where they have been with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the end of the work week. Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the first half of Wednesday before breaks in the clouds become more common in the afternoon. We can expect to see plenty of sunshine by Thursday and Friday.
Drier air through the end of the week will allow for much cooler mornings both in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Expect to see the upper 50s as you wake up on Friday and Saturday morning in Florence. Morning temperatures will drop into the lower 60s here in the Grand Strand.
Rain chances look very limited over the next seven days. As we look ahead, there are no chances of from Wednesday to Monday of next week. We will keep an eye out for any changes.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.