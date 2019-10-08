First Alert: Stray shower chance today, cooler air sticking around

The cold front impacting us today will be rather weak and will only bring a small temperature drop for the middle and end of the week. That drop will keep our highs similar to where they have been with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the end of the work week. Mostly cloudy skies will continue through the first half of Wednesday before breaks in the clouds become more common in the afternoon. We can expect to see plenty of sunshine by Thursday and Friday.