FIRST ALERT: Pleasant stretch of fall weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A persistent pattern of fall weather will linger through the rest of the work week.
A reinforcing shot of slightly cooler weather will filter into the region tonight. This will set the stage for a comfortable fall night as temperatures drop into the lower 60s well inland and middle 60s at the coast.
Wednesday through Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds each day and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 each afternoon.
With very dry air in place, temperatures will drop quickly each night making for very comfortable and fall-like mornings. The coolest mornings will be Thursday and Friday when temperatures will drop into the 50s across the Pee Dee and lower 60s at the beaches.
A bit of a warm up arrives by the weekend with afternoon temperatures returning to the lower 80s inland and near 80 at the beach. Sunny skies and rain-free weather will continue.
