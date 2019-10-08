FIRST ALERT: Continuing to watch three areas in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three areas of interest remain in the Atlantic, but none of the systems will pose a threat to the Carolinas.
AREA OF DEVELOPMENT 1
Cloudiness and showers located off the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States are associated with a frontal boundary and a broad, non-tropical area of low pressure. This system is forecast to drift northward and northeastward and intensify as a non-tropical low pressure area off the northeast coast of the United States during the next day or so. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics by the end of the week while it remains off the northeast coast of the United States. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and rough surf to coastal portions of New Jersey, New York, Long Island, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The chance of tropical development is 30% over the next 5 days. This system will have no impacts on the Carolinas.
AREA OF DEVELOPMENT 2
Recent satellite wind data indicate that a small area of low pressure has formed in association with an area of disturbed weather located a few hundred miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. The system is producing winds to near tropical storm strength and the associated thunderstorm activity has recently shown some signs of organization. Although upper-level winds, are not particularly favorable for additional development, only a small increase in organization could result in the formation of a tropical depression or storm later today or tonight. On Wednesday, the system is forecast to merge with the low off the east coast of the United States, and further development is not anticipated after that time. The chance of tropical development is 40% and the system poses not threat to the Carolinas.
AREA OF DEVELOPMENT 3
A non-tropical low pressure system located over the central Atlantic continues to produce gale-force winds to the north of its center. Environmental conditions are somewhat conducive for the low to acquire some tropical characteristics through early Wednesday, and this system could still become a tropical or subtropical storm later today or early Wednesday while it moves slowly westward. Upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development by Wednesday evening. The chance of development is 40%.
