FIRST ALERT: Continuing to watch three areas in the tropics

Cloudiness and showers located off the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States are associated with a frontal boundary and a broad, non-tropical area of low pressure. This system is forecast to drift northward and northeastward and intensify as a non-tropical low pressure area off the northeast coast of the United States during the next day or so. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics by the end of the week while it remains off the northeast coast of the United States. Regardless of development, this system is expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding, and rough surf to coastal portions of New Jersey, New York, Long Island, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The chance of tropical development is 30% over the next 5 days. This system will have no impacts on the Carolinas.