Crews battle fire at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk restaurant

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a popular restaurant at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk to battle a fire on Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Murrells Inlet Garden City District, the fire was at Creek Ratz.
The fire was in the ventilation system and quickly extinguished, crews said. It’s unknown of the restaurant suffered any major damage.
MIGC’s fire marshal stayed on scene after crews cleared out in order to assist the business owners, according to the post.
A WMBF employee said Creek Ratz’s sign stated the restaurant was closed Tuesday and would reopen Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.