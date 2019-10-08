Cocaine valued at $44K seized in Robeson County traffic stop, authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop Monday in Robeson County led to the seizure of $44,000 in cocaine and one arrest, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the drug enforcement division conducted a traffic stop on Highway 301 South and Franklin Street in Rowland.
During the investigation, a kilogram of cocaine and a quantity of marijuana were allegedly found.
Joel Armando Rodriguez, 46, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and maintaining a drug vehicle.
He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.
