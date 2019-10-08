BB gun found in student’s backpack during search at North Myrtle Beach High School

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach High School student could face criminal charges after a plastic BB gun was found in the person’s backpack, according to school officials.
A letter sent to parents Tuesday morning from North Myrtle Beach High Principal Teresa Todd stated the BB gun was found during Tuesday morning searches.
Law enforcement was contacted and the incident is under investigation, according to Todd.
“Once the investigation has concluded, the student will face appropriate disciplinary actions per school policy, as well as potential criminal charges,” Todd’s letter stated.
