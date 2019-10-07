Suspect in kidnapping, murder of Hania Aguilar due in court this week

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Hania Aguilar is set to appear in court this week.
Michael McLellan will appear before a judge Tuesday.
McLellan is charged with 10 felonies, including first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, kidnapping, and concealment of death.
Aguilar was reportedly forced into an SUV and kidnapped outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton last November.
Local and federal authorities followed 850 leads and conducted nearly 500 interviews during the investigation that followed.
Weeks after the kidnapping, Aguilar’s body was found.
