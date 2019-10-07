Sumter police need help looking for missing 79-year-old man

Sumter police need help looking for missing 79-year-old man
Police describe Alex Neubert as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Laurel Mallory | October 6, 2019 at 10:17 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 6:08 AM

DALZELL, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter County have asked for the public’s help finding a 79-year-old man last seen walking a dog on a rural road.

Alex Neubert was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Sunday walking a small black and white dog on Hugh Ryan Road. That’s near Dinkins Millpond about six miles northwest of Shaw Air Force Base.

Police describe Neubert as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a green shirt and black jeans when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees Neubert or knows where he is should call 911.

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.