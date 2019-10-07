Student Spotlight: Fifth grader encourages peers to ‘work your hardest and listen to your teachers’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A fifth grader at Socastee Elementary School was nominated for this week’s “Student Spotlight” by his principal for his good choices and accomplishments.
“I do like Socastee Elementary because that’s where all my friends are," Noah Slade said.
Outside of school, Slade plays soccer and football, and enjoys going to Myrtle Beach Martial Arts.
“So before I go there I do my homework and then after I wait there for my mom to pick me up for three hours and I do a class for one whole hour," he said. "I play with my friends for two hours, I eat a snack and then I get picked up and go do sports if I do any sports.”
When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Slade wants to sell cars all over the world. For now, he’s focusing on school, where his favorite subject is math.
“I am most best at math because it’s just the easiest for me because I like building on top of things, and so math you just build on top of stuff,” Slade said. "So it’s just the easiest thing to do if you learned it the best. I also read every night because that’s what my mom said to do to get me better at reading.”
Slade encourages fifth graders at his school to lead by example.
“Because you’re the oldest person in the building and if you aren’t kind then they won’t look up to you," he said.
The young man did have a piece of advice for students.
"Work your hardest and listen to your teachers because they help you the best,” Slade said.
