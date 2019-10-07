School bus driver finds missing Greenville County boy, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WYFF) - A school bus driver found a missing 11-year-old boy Monday morning, according to Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenny Levern Newell was found about 7:45 a.m. on Lakeside and Stables roads, Flood said.
Newell was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Sunday leaving his home on Roselee Drive in Piedmont, deputies say. He was on a bicycle.
Deputies were called around midnight on Monday. A search using K-9 officers was unsuccessful, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
