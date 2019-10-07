Property taxes in Horry County increase for many

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many homeowners in Horry County checked their mailboxes over the weekend to find a note saying their property taxes went up this year.
That’s mainly because 2019 is a reassessment year, meaning the county is required by state law to determine property values. This happens every five years.
While property taxes rose for many people this year, Horry County Assessor Larry Roscoe said it’s likely people will see a decrease in vehicle taxes.
According to Roscoe, it’s important to note that won’t be the case with everyone, but as long as the vehicle or vehicles are not significantly older, taxes will likely go down for them.
“The guy that owns the average house, but maybe he owns three or four cars because he’s got children that are driving and he’s paying taxes on three or four cars, his total tax picture may actually go down some,” Roscoe said. “Even though he’s paying a little more on his house, he’s going to be paying incrementally less on all those cars.”
He added around 6,500 people have appealed the property values the county listed for their homes. The assessor’s office has replied to about a third of those appeals. Roscoe expects about 50 percent of those appeals to be approved and that it all depends on what evidence homeowners can provide to prove the value of their home is different than what the county estimated.
“If they have good evidence, we’re good with what they give us. We’re easy to work with, we try to make the adjustments as best we can,” he said. “Now, some folks just really can’t believe that their property is worth that much, but if there’s no evidence to support a different value, sometimes we just have to agree to disagree.”
Many homeowners, however, are taking comfort knowing property taxes in South Carolina, particularly in Horry County, are significantly lower than in other parts of the country.
“That’s one of the reasons we moved down here, because they were a little bit lower, and they were getting a little out of hand up in Virginia,” homeowner Charlie Hudgins said.
