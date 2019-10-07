Police: Woman wanted for questioning considered armed and dangerous

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are searching for a pregnant woman wanted for questioning in an attempted murder investigation.
Police say they want to speak with Angelica Manjarrez, 25, in connection with an incident that happened Saturday at the Masters Inn on Rivers Avenue.
Police say Manjarrez is approximately 35 weeks pregnant and should be considered armed and dangerous.
She is stands 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 142 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes with a light or medium complexion.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Russ with the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2859 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
