N.C. Uber driver shot in head while dropping off passenger

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - An Uber driver was shot in the head early Monday morning while dropping off a passenger in east Raleigh.
The incident occurred before 2:15 a.m. on Hill Street near Saint Augustine’s University. Officials told WRAL News the woman was dropping off a passenger when shots were fired into her SUV. The bullet hit the top of her head, but she suffered only non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The passenger fled the SUV, and the victim drove one mile from the shooting to South East Street and New Bern Avenue, where she stopped to call police.
The woman was at WakeMed Monday with non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 WRAL. All rights reserved.